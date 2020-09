Wyo4News Friday Area High School Sports Schedule

Friday, 9/25 Area High School Football

Rock Springs at Casper Natrona

Green River at Evanston

Pinedale at Cokeville

Lyman at Big Piney

Thermopolis at Lovell

Saturday, 9/26 Area High School Football

Farson-Eden at Ten Sleep

Kemmerer at Mountain View.

Friday, 9/25 Area High School Volleyball



Farson-Eden at Dubois

Mountain View at Rawlins

Meeteetse at Lovell

Pinedale at Jackson

Kemmerer at Big Piney

Lyman at Cokeville

Saturday, 9/26 Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South/Cheyenne Central

Jackson at Green River

Star Valley at Mountain View

Lovell at Greybull

Friday, 9/25 Area High School Swimming

No teams scheduled

Saturday 9/26 Area High School Swimming

Rock Springs, Green River, and Lyman at the Evanston Duals

Friday, 9/25 Area High School Cross Country

Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, and Mountain View at Saratoga