Wyo4News Friday Area High School Sports Schedule

Rock Springs, WY (10/4/19) – Here is what is happening in area high school sports for Friday, October 4, 2019.
Local Football
Campbell County at Rock Springs
Green River at Jackson
Farson-Eden at Meeteetse
Area Football
Pinedale at Mountain View
Lovell at Big Piney
Kemmerer at Greybull
Lyman 22 – Star Valley 13 (Thursday)
Local Volleyball
Riverton at Rock Springs
Farson-Eden at Thermopolis Bobcat Invitational
Local Girls Swimming
Cheyenne East, Central, and Jackson at Green River
Local Cross County
Rock Springs Invitational featuring Rock Springs and Green River