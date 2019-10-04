Wyo4News Friday Area High School Sports Schedule

0
11

Herris

Rock Springs, WY (10/4/19) – Here is what is happening in area high school sports for Friday, October 4, 2019.

Local Football

Campbell County at Rock Springs

Green River at Jackson

Farson-Eden at Meeteetse

Area Football

Pinedale at Mountain View

Lovell at Big Piney

Kemmerer at Greybull

Lyman 22 – Star Valley 13 (Thursday)

 

Local Volleyball

Riverton at Rock Springs

Farson-Eden at Thermopolis Bobcat Invitational

Local Girls Swimming

Cheyenne East, Central, and Jackson at Green River

Local Cross County

Rock Springs Invitational featuring Rock Springs and Green River

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR