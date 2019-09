(9/20/19) – Here are scores from Friday night’s area high school sports events.

Local Football

Rock Springs 22 – Casper Kelly Walsh 3

Green River 14 – Torrington 7

Farson-Eden 78 – Dubois 12

Area Football

Mountain View 47 – Lovell 0

Big Piney 27 – Greybull 14

Pinedale 32 – Kemmerer 14

Lander 14 – Evanston 0

Area Volleyball

Pinedale 3 – Mountain View 1

Lyman 3 – Big Piney 0

Local Volleyball for Saturday

Green River hosts Casper Kelly Walsh

Rock Springs hosts Casper Natrona