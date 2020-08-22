Wyo4News Friday High School Scoreboad

Wyo4News Staff,
Friday Area School Boys Tennis
Torrington 4 – Rock Spring 1
Green River 5 – Torrington 0
Friday Area Girls Tennis
Green River 5 – Torrington 0
Torrington 5 – Rock Springs 0
Today Schedule:
- Cody at Green River 12 p.m, Cody at Rock Springs 2:30 p.m.
- Powell at Rock Springs 12 p.m., Powell at Green River 3:00 p.m.
Friday Area High School Golf
Green River at the Star Valley Invitation
Boys – 1st Place Jackson, 7th place – Green River
Girls – 1st Place Jackson, 3rd Place – Green River