Wyo4News Friday High School Scoreboad

Wyo4News Staff,
[email protected]

Friday Area School Boys Tennis

Torrington 4 – Rock Spring 1

Green River 5 – Torrington 0

Friday Area Girls Tennis

Green River 5 – Torrington 0

Torrington 5 – Rock Springs 0

Today Schedule:

  • Cody at Green River 12 p.m, Cody at Rock Springs 2:30 p.m.
  • Powell at Rock Springs 12 p.m., Powell at Green River 3:00 p.m.

 

Friday Area High School Golf

Green River at the Star Valley Invitation

Boys – 1st Place Jackson, 7th place – Green River

Girls – 1st Place Jackson, 3rd Place – Green River

 

