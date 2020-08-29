Wyo4News Friday High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

Wyo4News Staff,
[email protected]

  • Friday 8/28 4A High School Football

Rock Springs 35 – Campbell County 6

Sheridan 42 – Laramie 10

Casper Kelly Walsh 54 – Cheyenne South 14

Cheyenne Central 35 – Casper Natrona 21

Thunder Basin 34 – Cheyenne East 28

  • Other Area High School Football

Ben Lemond, Utah 29 – Evanston 14 (Zero week game)

Lyman 24 – Malad, Idaho 6 (Zero week game)

Mountain View at Green River – Scrimmage game

 

  • Friday 8/28 Area High School Volleyball

Cokeville 3 – Green River 0 

Mountain View vs. Green River (no score)

Mountain View vs. Evanston (no score)

Riverside 3 – Lovell 0

Lovell 3 – Burlington 1

Cokeville 3 – Evanston 2

Kemmerer 3 – Farson-Eden 1

Big Piney vs. Pinedale (no score)

 

  • Friday 8/28 Area High School Tennis

Girls – Kelly Walsh 4 – Green River 1

Boys – Kelly Walsh 4 – Green River 1

Girls – Green River 5 – Natrona 0

Boys – Green River 5 – Natrona 0

  • Saturday 8/29 Area High School Volleyball

Green River, Lyman, at Cokeville Invitational

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Duals

Big Piney at Kemmerer

Greybull at Lovell

Pinedale at Rawlins

 

  • Saturday 8/29 Area High School Tennis

Rawlins at Rock Springs 11 a.m.

  • Saturday 8/29 Area High SchoolCross County

Green River, Lyman, Mountain View, and Evanston at 12 team Green River Invitational

  • Saturday 8/29 Area High School Girls Swimming

Green River hosting Green River Pentathlon

Rock Springs and Lyman at Rawlins Pentathlon

 

 

 

