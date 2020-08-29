Wyo4News Friday High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

Wyo4News Staff,
[email protected]
- Friday 8/28 4A High School Football
Rock Springs 35 – Campbell County 6
Sheridan 42 – Laramie 10
Casper Kelly Walsh 54 – Cheyenne South 14
Cheyenne Central 35 – Casper Natrona 21
Thunder Basin 34 – Cheyenne East 28
- Other Area High School Football
Ben Lemond, Utah 29 – Evanston 14 (Zero week game)
Lyman 24 – Malad, Idaho 6 (Zero week game)
Mountain View at Green River – Scrimmage game
- Friday 8/28 Area High School Volleyball
Cokeville 3 – Green River 0
Mountain View vs. Green River (no score)
Mountain View vs. Evanston (no score)
Riverside 3 – Lovell 0
Lovell 3 – Burlington 1
Cokeville 3 – Evanston 2
Kemmerer 3 – Farson-Eden 1
Big Piney vs. Pinedale (no score)
- Friday 8/28 Area High School Tennis
Girls – Kelly Walsh 4 – Green River 1
Boys – Kelly Walsh 4 – Green River 1
Girls – Green River 5 – Natrona 0
Boys – Green River 5 – Natrona 0
- Saturday 8/29 Area High School Volleyball
Green River, Lyman, at Cokeville Invitational
Rock Springs at Cheyenne Duals
Big Piney at Kemmerer
Greybull at Lovell
Pinedale at Rawlins
- Saturday 8/29 Area High School Tennis
Rawlins at Rock Springs 11 a.m.
- Saturday 8/29 Area High SchoolCross County
Green River, Lyman, Mountain View, and Evanston at 12 team Green River Invitational
- Saturday 8/29 Area High School Girls Swimming
Green River hosting Green River Pentathlon
Rock Springs and Lyman at Rawlins Pentathlon