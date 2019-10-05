Wyo4News Friday High School Scoreboard

Rock Springs, WY (10/5/19) – Here are scores from area high schools from Friday.

Local Football

Rock Springs 28 – Campbell County 7

Jackson 37 – Green River 0

Farson-Eden at Meeteetse – Today

Area Football

Big Piney 19 – Lovell 13

Mountain View 55 – Pinedale 12

Greybull 7 – Kemmerer 0

Local Volleyball

Rock Springs 3 – Riverton 2

Farson-Eden at Thermopolis Bobcat Invitational – No scores available

Local Girls Swimming

Green River Meet – Cheyenne Central 49, Green River 48, Cheyenne East 9, Jackson 4

Laramie 98 – Rock Springs 63