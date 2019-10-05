Wyo4News Friday High School Scoreboard

Rock Springs, WY (10/5/19) – Here are scores from area high schools from Friday.
Local Football
Rock Springs 28 – Campbell County 7
Jackson 37 – Green River 0
Farson-Eden at Meeteetse – Today
Area Football
Big Piney 19 – Lovell 13
Mountain View 55 – Pinedale 12
Greybull 7 – Kemmerer 0
Local Volleyball
Rock Springs 3 – Riverton 2
Farson-Eden at Thermopolis Bobcat Invitational – No scores available
Local Girls Swimming
Green River Meet – Cheyenne Central 49, Green River 48, Cheyenne East 9, Jackson 4
Laramie 98 – Rock Springs 63