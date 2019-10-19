Wyo4News Friday night area high school Sports Scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 19, 2019) – Results from Friday’s local and area high school sports.

 

Local Football

Cheyenne East 23 – Rock Springs 14

Powell 26 – Green River 14

Burlington 48 – Farson-Eden 47

Area Football

Buffalo 65 – Big Piney 7

Lovell 39 – Pinedale 14

Mountain View 58 – Kemmerer 7

Lyman at Greybull – Today

 

Local Volleyball

Rock Springs 3 – Cody 0

Satagota at Farson-Eden – No Score

Jackson at Green River – Today

Encampment at Farson-Eden – Today

Area Volleyball

Pinedale at Mountain View – No Score

Lander 3 – Lovell 0

Big Piney at Lyman – No Score

Kemmerer at Shoshoni – Today

 

Local Cross Country

4A West Conference Championships in Casper

Boys Team Scores: 1. Jackson 49, 2. Evanston 73, 3. Casper Kelly Walsh 81, 4. Laramie 95, 5. Rock Springs 103, Casper Natrona 116, 7. Green River 175

Local Top 25 finishers: 10. Salem Schweitzer (RS)

Girls Team Scores: 1. Jackson 40, 2. Casper Natrona 59, 3. Laramie 64, 4. Evanston 66, 5. Casper Kelly Walsh 88. Green River and Rock Springs – No team scores

Local Top 25 finishers: 23. Shelby Carson (GR)

