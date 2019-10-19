Wyo4News Friday night area high school Sports Scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 19, 2019) – Results from Friday’s local and area high school sports.
Local Football
Cheyenne East 23 – Rock Springs 14
Powell 26 – Green River 14
Burlington 48 – Farson-Eden 47
Area Football
Buffalo 65 – Big Piney 7
Lovell 39 – Pinedale 14
Mountain View 58 – Kemmerer 7
Lyman at Greybull – Today
Local Volleyball
Rock Springs 3 – Cody 0
Satagota at Farson-Eden – No Score
Jackson at Green River – Today
Encampment at Farson-Eden – Today
Area Volleyball
Pinedale at Mountain View – No Score
Lander 3 – Lovell 0
Big Piney at Lyman – No Score
Kemmerer at Shoshoni – Today
Local Cross Country
4A West Conference Championships in Casper
Boys Team Scores: 1. Jackson 49, 2. Evanston 73, 3. Casper Kelly Walsh 81, 4. Laramie 95, 5. Rock Springs 103, Casper Natrona 116, 7. Green River 175
Local Top 25 finishers: 10. Salem Schweitzer (RS)
Girls Team Scores: 1. Jackson 40, 2. Casper Natrona 59, 3. Laramie 64, 4. Evanston 66, 5. Casper Kelly Walsh 88. Green River and Rock Springs – No team scores
Local Top 25 finishers: 23. Shelby Carson (GR)