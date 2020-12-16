Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar – Brinley Kirts

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 16, 2020) — This week’s Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar is Brinley Kirts! She’s a third-grader at Monroe Elementary.

She was nominated by her Aunt Sadie.

Brinley’s favorite subject is math. “I love math and playing the math games where I solve equations to battle creatures or rescue them as pets,” she said.

She doesn’t have a least favorite subject. “I really like school and don’t have a least favorite subject. I like them all!”

Brinley looks up to her mom Chelsie. “She’s a Girl Scout leader and she helped me learn to be comfortable and embrace wearing my glasses.”

And that’s what she wants to be when she grows up, a Girl Scout leader. “I would really like to be a Girl Scout leader and teach girls how to do lots of crafts,” she said.

In her free time, you can find Brinley outdoors.

“I like to play, ride bikes, swim, camp,” she said. “I also like to do crafts, play on my tablet and watch TV.”

Her favorite quote comes from Alyssa Knight, “Count your rainbows, not your thunderstorms.” She also likes the quote, “You are amazing just the way you are.”

Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by Green River Basin Federal Credit Union, and ARS Fire and Flood.

Have a student you want featured in Wyo4News Small-Town Scholar, email the news team at [email protected] to find out how.