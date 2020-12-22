Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar – Peyton Brady

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 24, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar is Peyton Brady! She’s a third-grader at Harrison Elementary.

Peyton’s favorite subject is math because she’s good at it. She does not like spelling class, though. She said it’s difficult.

She looks up to her mom Jamie. “She is the most special person in our family,” Peyton said.

In the future, Peyton wants to have kids and be a stay-at-home mom.

During her free time, Peyton enjoys playing games like Hill Climb Two.

Her favorite quote is a classic rhyme, “See ya later alligator!” or “In a while crocodile!

