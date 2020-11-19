Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar – Raine Asher

Advertisement

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 19, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar is Raine Asher! She’s a 5-year-old kindergartener at Truman Elementary and she was nominated by her mom Tiffany because she’s “the best!”

Raine’s favorite subject at school is art class, but her least favorite is English.

She looks up to her Papa Dave and her dad.

When she grows up, Raine plans on making the world a safe place.

When she’s not at school and making plans for a safe world, Raine likes to play with toys and hang out with her little sister

