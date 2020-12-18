Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar – Ryker Litz

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 18, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar is Ryker Litz! He’s a third-grader at Truman Elementary.

Ryker’s favorite subject at Truman is art class. He does not like language arts though because he doesn’t like learning about adjectives.

The person he looks up to the most is his older cousin Mariahn. “She helps teach me different things,” he said.

When he grows up he wants to either be a bladesmith or a blacksmith, but if those two don’t work out, he wants to be a hunter.

During his free time, Ryker can be found swimming, hunting, playing video games, playing with friends and sledding.

Ryker’s favorite quote is more of a question. It is “How ‘bout them apples?!

Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by Green River Basin Federal Credit Union, and ARS Fire and Flood.

Have a student you want featured in Wyo4News Small-Town Scholar, email the news team at [email protected] to find out how!