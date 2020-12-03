Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar – Stevie Jo Winer

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 2, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar is Stevie Jo Winer! She’s a fifth-grader at Harrison Elementary.

She was nominated by her mom Lisa because “Stevie is very involved in school and activities. She participates in Khan Club and Number Ninjas. Outside of school, she is active in Girl Scouts, Jobes Daughters and sports, which include basketball, volleyball and soccer (indoor and outdoor). She also played flag football for four seasons.”

Stevie’s favorite subject is math, but she despises reading class.

She looks up to her mom because “she works with sick people and makes them feel better. It’s fun and so is she!”

When Stevie grows up, she wants to be a teacher and go to Paris, France.

During her free time, Stevie stays active by playing with friends, swimming and playing almost every sport.

Her favorite comes from her grandma when she would tell all of the grandkids, “No nonsense!

