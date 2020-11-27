Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar – Zayden Manley

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 27, 2020) — This week’s Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar is Zayden Manley. He’s a kindergartener at Harrison Elementary in Green River.

Zayden was nominated by his mother Candice Jones because he “has a huge heart and he’s always trying to help others.”

His favorite subject at Harrison Elementary is math class and he LOVES recess because he gets to run around and play with his friends.

He looks up to his father, mother, grandma and grandpa.

When Zayden grows up, he wants to put that math class to good use and become a train engineer.

In his free time, people can find Zayden spending time with his family and playing outside

