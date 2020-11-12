Wyo4News GRHS Small-Town Scholar – Ayden Simco

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING. (November 12, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar is Ayden Simco. He’s a junior at Green River High School.

His favorite subject in school is math, but he despises English.

One of the people he looks up to is Mr. Trumble, who is a math teacher at Lincoln Middle School and helps out with sports at the high school.

Ayden wants to go to college for game design and his spare time, he likes to play video games and hang out with friends.

Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by Green River Basin Federal Credit Union, and ARS Fire and Flood.

Have a student you want featured in Wyo4News Small-Town Scholar, email the news team at [email protected] to find out how!