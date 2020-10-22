Wyo4News GRHS Small-Town Scholar, Braxton Cordova

Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 22, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar is Green River High School sophomore Braxton Cordova.

He plays tennis for the Wolves and his favorite subject is math because there’s something new to learn most of the time.

However, his least favorite subject is language because he doesn’t enjoy writing that much.

He looks up to his parents and his sister.

“My parents because they make me the person I am and my sister because she’s very kind and successful,” he said.

He plans on continuing to play sports throughout high school and go to college to get a degree.

In his free time, Cordova is either playing video games or hanging out with friends if he’s not practicing the sport he’s currently playing.

He doesn’t have a favorite quote because there’s just too many out there.

“I don’t have a favorite quote because I think there are a lot of quotes out there that can give you good advice for yourself,” he said.

