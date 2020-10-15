Wyo4News GRHS Small-Town Scholar, Darica Meeks

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 15, 2020) — Wyo4News would like to introduce you to our Green River Small-Town Scholar of the week, Darica Meeks.
Darica Meeks is a junior at Green River High School.
Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by Green River Basin Federal Credit Union, and ARS Fire and Flood.
Meet Darica Meeks, a junior at Green River High School:
- What is your favorite subject?
“English”
- What is your least favorite subject?
“Math”
- Who do you look up to?
“My mom, because she gives her all in everything she does.”
- What are your future plans?
“I plan to go into education and teaching and hopefully cheer in college.”
- What do you do in your free time?
“In my free time, I like to spend time with my family and friends.”
- What is your favorite quote?
“You get what you work for not what you wish for”