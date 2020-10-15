Wyo4News GRHS Small-Town Scholar, Darica Meeks

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 15, 2020) — Wyo4News would like to introduce you to our Green River Small-Town Scholar of the week, Darica Meeks.

Darica Meeks is a junior at Green River High School.

  • What is your favorite subject?

“English”

  • What is your least favorite subject?

“Math”

  • Who do you look up to?

“My mom, because she gives her all in everything she does.”

  • What are your future plans?

“I plan to go into education and teaching and hopefully cheer in college.”

  • What do you do in your free time?

“In my free time, I like to spend time with my family and friends.”

  • What is your favorite quote?

“You get what you work for not what you wish for”

 

