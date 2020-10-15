Wyo4News GRHS Small-Town Scholar, Darica Meeks

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 15, 2020) — Wyo4News would like to introduce you to our Green River Small-Town Scholar of the week, Darica Meeks.

Darica Meeks is a junior at Green River High School.

What is your favorite subject?

“English”

What is your least favorite subject?

“Math”

Who do you look up to?

“My mom, because she gives her all in everything she does.”

What are your future plans?

“I plan to go into education and teaching and hopefully cheer in college.”

What do you do in your free time?

“In my free time, I like to spend time with my family and friends.”

What is your favorite quote?

“You get what you work for not what you wish for”