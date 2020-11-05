Wyo4News GRHS Small-Town Scholar, Karsyn Keith

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 5, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar is Green River High School senior Karsyn Keith.

Karsyn has two favorite subjects. She likes history and English, but she is not a fan of math.

She looks up to her Grandma Cheryl.

Karsyn plans on becoming a registered nurse when she grows up and studying at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

In her free time, Karsyn simply just likes to hang out with her family and friends.

Her favorite quote comes from musical artist Sean McCabe, “You will never influence the world by trying to be like it.”

