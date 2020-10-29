Wyo4News GRHS Small-Town Scholar, Shawn Arellano

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 29, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Green River Small-Town Scholar is Green River High School junior Shawn Arellano.

Shawn’s favorite subject is American Literature with Mr. Skinner. “It’s so fun,” he said. There’s not a subject Shawn doesn’t enjoy, actually. He said he likes all of his classes.

He looks up to Mr. Lewis. “He is an overall great person and helps push me to do better,” Shawn said.

In the future, he would like to attend college and learn more about automotive engineering. He would also like to keep playing sports. He currently plays tennis, basketball and soccer.

In Shawn’s free time, he enjoys painting and being with friends and family.

His favorite quote is, “No matter what happens in your life, always face it with a smile.”

Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by Green River Basin Federal Credit Union, and ARS Fire and Flood.

Have a student you want featured in Wyo4News Small-Town Scholar, email the news team at [email protected] to find out how!