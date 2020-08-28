Wyo4News High School Sports Schedule: August 28, 2020

Wyo4News Staff<
[email protected]
Friday 8/28, Area Football
Rock Springs at Campbell County
Mountain View at Green River 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
Dubois vs Farson-Eden at Encampment (scrimmage)
Lander at Pinedale (zero week game)
Lyman at Malad, Idaho (zero week game)
Friday 8/28 Area Girls Volleyball
Green River, and Mountain View at Cokeville Invitational
Farson-Eden at Kemmerer
Riverside and Burlington at Lovell
Big Piney at Pinedale
8/27 Area Golf
Play continues today at the Rock Springs Invite at the White Mountain Golf Course. Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Jackson, Kemmerer, Lyman, Pinedale, and Star Valley are competing.