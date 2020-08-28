Wyo4News High School Sports Schedule: August 28, 2020

Wyo4News Staff<
[email protected]

Friday 8/28, Area Football

Rock Springs at Campbell County

Mountain View at Green River 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Dubois vs Farson-Eden at Encampment (scrimmage)

Lander at Pinedale (zero week game)

Lyman at Malad, Idaho (zero week game)

 

Friday 8/28 Area Girls Volleyball

Green River, and Mountain View at Cokeville Invitational

Farson-Eden at Kemmerer

Riverside and Burlington at Lovell

Big Piney at Pinedale

8/27 Area Golf

Play continues today at the Rock Springs Invite at the White Mountain Golf Course. Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Jackson, Kemmerer, Lyman, Pinedale, and Star Valley are competing.

 

 

