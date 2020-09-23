Wyo4News hosting Candidate Forum for GR City Council Ward I

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 23, 2020) — Wyo4News will be hosting Candidate Forums for those running in the 2020 General Election.

The third forum will be hosted this evening at 5 p.m., with candidates running for Green River City Council Ward I. Tom Murphy and Sherry Bushman will be participating in the forum.

WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis will be moderating the forum.

The forum will give the candidates a chance to talk about themselves and give reasons for why the public should vote for them on November 3, in the 2020 General Election.

The first three forums took place on September 14, September 16, and September 21, as they hosted candidates running for Rock Springs City Council Ward IV, Sweetwater County Commissioner, and Rock Springs City Council Ward III.

The forum will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page.