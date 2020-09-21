Wyo4News hosting Candidate Forum for RS City Council Ward III

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 21, 2020) — Wyo4News will be hosting Candidate Forums for those running in the 2020 General Election.

The third forum will be hosted this evening at 5 p.m., with candidates running for Rock Springs City Council Ward III. Ryan Greene and Larry Hickerson will be participating in the forum.

WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis will be moderating the forum.

The forum will give the candidates a chance to talk about themselves and give reasons for why the public should vote for them on November 3, in the 2020 General Election.

The first two forums took place on September 14 and September 16, as they hosted candidates running for Rock Springs City Council Ward IV and Sweetwater County Commissioner.

Other forums will be hosted by Wyo4News for candidates running for Sweetwater County Commissioner, Rock Springs City Council Ward III, and Green River City Council Ward I.

The forum will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page, and YouTube Channel.