Wyo4News hosting Candidate Forum for United States Representative

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 30, 2020) — Wyo4News will be hosting Candidate Forums for those running in the 2020 General Election.

The sixth forum will be hosted this evening at 5 p.m., with Lynette Grey Bull, who is running for the lone U.S. House Seat in Wyoming.

Wyo4News extended an invitation to Republican Candidate Liz Cheney, who declined the request.

WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis will moderate the forum.

The forum will give candidates a chance to talk about themselves and give reasons for why the public should vote for them on November 3, in the 2020 General Election.

The first five forums took place on September 14, September 16, September 21, September 23, and September 28, as they hosted candidates running for Rock Springs City Council Ward IV, Sweetwater County Commissioner, Rock Springs City Council Ward III, Green River City Council Ward I, and the U.S. Senate.

The forum will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page, beginning at 5 PM.