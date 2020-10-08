Wyo4News hosting Candidate Forum for United States State Representative 60

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 8, 2020) — Wyo4News will be hosting Candidate Forums for those running in the 2020 General Election.

The eighth forum will be hosted this evening at 5 p.m., with Lindsey Travis and Mark Baker, who are running for the State Representative 60 Seat.

WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis will moderate the forum.

Advertisement

The forum will give candidates a chance to talk about themselves and give reasons for why the public should vote for them on November 3, in the 2020 General Election.

The first seven forums took place on September 14, September 16, September 21, September 23, September 28, September 30 and October 7, as they hosted candidates running for Rock Springs City Council Ward IV, Sweetwater County Commissioner, Rock Springs City Council Ward III, Green River City Council Ward I, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives.

The forum will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page, beginning at 5 PM.