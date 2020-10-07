Wyo4News hosting Candidate Forum for United States State Senate 12

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 7, 2020) — Wyo4News will be hosting Candidate Forums for those running in the 2020 General Election.

The seventh forum will be hosted this evening at 5 p.m., with Liisa Anselmi-Dalton and John Kolb, who are running for the State Senator 12 seat.

WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis will moderate the forum.

The forum will give candidates a chance to talk about themselves and give reasons for why the public should vote for them on November 3, in the 2020 General Election.

The first six forums took place on September 14, September 16, September 21, September 23, September 28 and September 30, as they hosted candidates running for Rock Springs City Council Ward IV, Sweetwater County Commissioner, Rock Springs City Council Ward III, Green River City Council Ward I, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives.

The forum will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page, beginning at 5 PM.