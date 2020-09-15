Wyo4News hosting second Candidate Forum for Sweetwater County Commissioner

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 15, 2020) — Wyo4News will be hosting Candidate Forums for those running in the 2020 General Election.

The second forum will be hosted on Wednesday, September 16, at 5 p.m., with candidates running for Sweetwater County Commissioner. Lauren Schoenfeld, Mary E. Thoman, Joe M. Barbuto, and Dave Gray are running for the two open positions.

WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis will be moderating the forum.

The forum will give the candidates a chance to talk about themselves and give reasons for why the public should vote for them on November 3, in the 2020 General Election.

The first forum took place on September 14 and hosted candidates running for Rock Springs City Council Ward IV.

Other forums will be hosted next week by Wyo4News for candidates running for Rock Springs City Council Ward III and Green River City Council Ward I.

The forum will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page and YouTube Channel.