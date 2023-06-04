Wyo4News Insights: Sweetwater County 4-H

Wyo4News staff,

[email protected]

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.

On this edition of Insights, WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis speaks with Sweetwater County 4-H University of Wyoming 4-H Educator Marti Henry. The University of Wyoming Extension 4-H Educator Marti Henry visits insights as we discuss the impact that the 4-H program has on the youth of southwest Wyoming. It’s not just an agriculture program for farm and ranch kids anymore.

Views and opinions expressed on the program are not necessarily those of WyoRadio ownership, management, or those of our sponsors. Time will be made available for responsible dissenting opinions.

Coming up with questions for our guests isn’t always an easy task. If you have a question for today’s guest that we should have asked and didn’t, drop us an email at [email protected] We will ask your question and broadcast the answer on an upcoming program. Please include your name which we will not use if requested.

We are always looking for interesting guests for our Wyo4News Insights programs. If you have suggestions for a guest or a topic of interest, just send us their name and contact information. Please include your name which we will not use if requested. Send us an email at [email protected]