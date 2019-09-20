Wyo4News Local High School Sports Schedule For September 20, 2019

0
35

 

Local Football

Rock Springs at Casper Kelly Walsh

Green River hosts Torrington

Dubois at Farson-Eden

Area Football

Lovell at Mountain View

Big Piney at Greybull

Pinedeale at Kemmerer

 

Local Girls Volleyball

Green River 3 Mountain View 2  (Thursday night)

Farson-Eden at Cokeville

Local Golf

Rock Springs at 4A State Tournament in Gillette

Green River at 4A State Tournament in Gillette

 

Local Tennis

Green River at South Regional Tournament in Cheyenne

Rock Springs at South Regional Tournament in Cheyenne

Local Girls Swimming

Green River at Rock Springs

Rock Springs hosts Green River and Cheyenne South

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR