Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: January 14, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Hurricane-force winds wiped through sections of Wyoming yesterday. A peak wind gust of 105 mph was recorded Wednesday southwest of F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. Arlington and Elk Mountain had peak wind gusts to 90 mph with many other areas in the high 80s. High wind warning will remain in effect for much of the day throughout the I-80 corridor, with Cheyenne and Laramie expecting wind gusts near 60 mph and near 50 mph wind gusts expected here in Sweetwater County to Rawlins.

**** After two days of 500 plus new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, Wednesday new case number dropped to 167. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reports showed 11 of those new cases were in Sweetwater County. Wednesday’s WDH report showed the county’s active case count dropped by four to number 90. Wyoming’s total number of active cases also fell to 1,925, 470 less than Tuesday. More information here.

**** Late yesterday afternoon, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives for a historic second time, as he was charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the last week’s protest siege of the U.S. Capitol Building. Wyoming’s lone Representative, Liz Cheney, was one of 10 Republicans to vote yes on the impeachment vote. Democrats were unanimous in their vote.

**** The City of Green River and Wyoming Highway Department will be closing a portion of Flaming Gorge Way beginning today. Crews will be repairing the road in front of the Sweetwater County Courthouse following a water line break. The project could last up to a week. Flaming Gorge Way is maintained by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, as it is a state highway.

Sports:

**** Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls both lost to Boise State Wednesday. The Cowboys lost 90-70 at home, with the Cowgirls losing 86-62 on the road. Both teams will play Air Force Saturday. More information here.

**** The latest WyoPreps.com high school basketball ratings have been released. More information here.

**** In area high school sports today, Big Piney is at Pinedale in boys and girls basketball, Rock Springs will host Riverton in wrestling, and Green River will host Lander in boys swimming.

Latest Obituaries:

Patrick D. Thaler – Details

Road Conditions:

Click for Wyoming Road Report