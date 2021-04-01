Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 1, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Today, we will be warm and sunny with light winds. High today – 61. Low tonight is expected to be 32. Friday will increase a bit Friday with a high of 67. Easter weekend will be very nice with sunny skies and highs in the low 70’s Saturday and Sunday. See Sweetwater County’s seven-day forecast here.

**** Driver fatigue and equipment failure is being investigated as potential contributing factors between two semi-trucks near Exit 104 on I-80 in Rock Springs late yesterday afternoon. The accident occurred around 4:30, causing long traffic delays. The eastbound traffic eventually was diverted at Exit 104.

**** Governor Mark Gordon announced that all Wyoming residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. All 23 counties have now entered Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan and are scheduling appointments for the general population.

Residents aged 16 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, while adults 18 and older are eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines. The vaccines are free, and insurance is not required to receive a vaccine.

Since Tuesday’s report, **** Wednesday’s daily report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed 15 new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County. A total of 71 new cases in the state. Sweetwater County’s active case count was listed at 43 with no hospitalizations.

**** Today, Downtown Rock Springs will hold its Holy Thursday Religious Pilgrimage. The event will start at noon at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs. The pilgrimage will proceed to different Downtown sites with pastors from different area churches providing brief Scripture readings and prayer along the route, which should take about an hour to complete.

**** The City of Rock Springs and the UMWA Local 4893 will meet again today concerning the ongoing negotiations process for a new labor agreement for some city employees. The meeting will begin a 5 p.m. in the Rock Springs City Hall Downstairs Conference Room.

Sports:

**** In area high school girls and boys soccer today, Rawlins will be a Mountain View. In area high school track and field – The Farson-Eden Invite will take place today at 4 p.m.

Latest Obituaries:

Carl David Krueth – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report