Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 12, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Sponsor

Local News:

**** The National Weather Service in Riverton is saying that this is going to be a cool week with daytime high temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average.

We will be sunny and cool again today, high of 47. Winds will increase late this afternoon into the night to near 35 mph. Tuesday, we have a 20% chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon, increasing to a 50% chance of snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some snow accumulation could occur, but less than an inch Tuesday night. Tuesdays and Wednesday’s High – 44. The local seven-day forecast here.

Advertisement

**** The Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Education will be meeting today at 6 p.m. According to a message sent out on ParentSquare by District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern on Saturday, one of the agenda items concerns the possible shutting down of some District #1 schools and realignment of K-6 students within District #1 schools. According to McGovern’s message, these changes could come about next school year due to lower elementary student enrollments. More information here.

**** Another bit of normalcy will return to the area this summer. The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo announced they would present two nights of rodeo entertainment on June 4 and 5 at the Green River Rodeo Arena. Also, Riverfest will be returning to Green River on August 20 and 21. Both events were canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic.

**** The University of Wyoming football program was confirmed that one of their 2021 football recruits, Tony Evans Jr. of Lancaster, Texas, was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a hotel in Dallas, Texas. No further details were released by the school. The fatal shooting was confirmed by police.

Advertisement

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team closed out their adjusted spring season Sunday with a 3-0 loss to Utah State. Wyoming finished the abbreviated season with a 2-7 mark.

Latest Obituaries:

Derek Michael Tarufelli – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report