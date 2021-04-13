Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 13, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories

Local News:

**** Mostly sunny and cool today with those east winds gusting to near 40 mph today and tonight. A 30 percent chance of snow showers late this afternoon increasing to 50 percent tonight. Maybe an inch of accumulation tonight into Wednesday. High today – 39. Low tonight – 23. Another 50 percent chance of Wednesday morning snow showers with some accumulation possible. The winds will still gust to 40 mph. Snow and rain mixed during the day Wednesday and Wednesday night. See the complete seven-day forecast.

**** Late Monday evening, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees voted to close three elementary schools as part of the transition plan that was presented by District Superintendent Kelly McGovern.

The schools that will be closing are Washington Elementary, Overland Elementary, and Westridge Elementary. See the complete story here.

**** Monday’s daily report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed 19 new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County since late Friday afternoon. The state reported 96 new cases in the same period of time. The county’s active case count was listed at 44 with two hospitalizations. More information here.

**** This is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week dedicated to celebrating and giving thanks to the “first” First Responders. That would be the unseen everyday heroes, the emergency dispatchers. Locally, A big thank you to all at the Sweetwater Combined Communication Center.

**** Yesterday, Western Wyoming Community College announced they plan on their Fall 2021 semester to be without surveillance testing, housing restrictions on roommates or face coverings. Social distancing may still be required in areas such as classrooms. In a press release, Western stated, “In light of the Governor’s new orders, the decreasing infection rates in the county, an increasing number of vaccinated people, and decreasing infection rate of Western’s students and employees, Western is cautiously optimistic that campus and student-life can resume as it did prior to the pandemic.”

Sports:

**** In area high school soccer today, Rock Springs will host Green River today with the girls match at 3 and the boys at 5 p.m.

**** Wyoming volleyball player Jackie McBride was named to the All-Mountain West Volleyball Team for the fourth time Monday. McBride becomes just the second Cowgirl to be named All-Mountain West four times. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report