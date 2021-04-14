Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 14, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories

Local News:

**** A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 noon on Thursday. Mostly cloudy today and continued cool with snow showers and wind gusts to near 40 mph today and tonight. Some accumulation is possible with around an inch total. High today – near 40. Lows tonight – 24. Still cloudy Thursday with some snow showers possible, but winds decreasing to 20 mph. High – 41. Click here for the full seven-day forecast.

**** The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help with information concerning a Sunday incident in the area of Eastside Elementary School. Officers responded to the area after being flagged down by a civilian who had found a female requiring medical attention. The white female, described as 44-years-old, five foot five inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, was badly injured and life-flighted to Salt Lake City for medical treatment. Her name has not been released.

The investigation determined the female victim was last seen on Saturday, April 10, at approximately 11:00 p.m. walking in the 1500 block of Edgar Street wearing light-colored blue jeans and a brown sweatshirt. If you have information concerning this case, please call the RSPD. You may remain anonymous.

**** The Monroe and East Teton water line project is scheduled to start today in Green River. The first phase of construction will close Monroe Ave from West Teton to Wilderness Court. During this phase, through traffic will not be possible from West Teton to Wilderness Court. The first and second phases of this project are expected to last around 45 days.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health reports that the two remaining related statewide public health orders are being extended for two more weeks. Mask use and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions will remain in effect. In addition, indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with certain face mask protocols for large indoor events.

Yesterday the WDH reported just three new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County and 58 in the state. The county’s active case count was listed at 39 with one hospitalization.

**** The Wyoming Department of Health has asked Wyoming providers to temporarily cease administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pending additional recommendations from the FDA, CDC, and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The WDH is advising individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting more than 175,000 individuals have received at least one vaccine dose so far in Wyoming when state and special federal counts are combined.

Sports:

**** Wyoming freshman basketball player Marcus Williams has entered the transfer portal. Williams was the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the year last season and led Wyoming in scoring with nearly 15 points per game. Williams is the second Cowboy starter to enter the transfer portal. At the end of March, Sophomore Kwane Mable III announced his decision to transfer.

**** In area high school soccer Tuesday, Rock Springs defeated Green River in both girls’ and boys’ matches. The Lady Tigers won 14-1, with the Tiger boys defeated the Wolves 2-0. Today, Lyman will be at Mountain View.

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report