Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 15, 2021

Local News:

**** A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon today. We still have a chance for some flurries this morning and then a slight chance of some rain showers this afternoon turning back into snow flurries tonight. Winds today and tonight are still gusting near 30 mph. High today – near 40. Low tonight – 24. Friday will be cloudy and windy, with a high of 42. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 46. Sunday, we will warm into the mid-50s. The local seven-day forecast here.

**** Early this morning, I-80 was closed in both directions from Rock Springs Exit 111 to Laramie due to winter conditions, but the highway has since opened across the state. Some areas could experience strong winds and blowing snow throughout the day.

**** Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Wednesday by the Wyoming Department of Health, with 46 new cases in the state. Sweetwater County’s active case count was listed at 47 with no hospitalizations. More information here.

**** Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative is partnering with the University of Wyoming Extension to launch a new program called “Grow a Little Extra.” The program asks the state’s home gardeners and existing community gardens to “grow a little extra” this year to share with local food pantries. To help out, Wyoming Hunger Initiative has distributed seed packets to all twenty-three counties and are available at no cost from local Extension offices. More information here.

