Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 16, 2021

Local News:

**** We still have a slight chance of some rain showers today. Winds will be gusting to near 30 mph today and through the night. High today – 35. Low tonight – 22. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with winds to 25 mph. Saturday’s high – 45. On Sunday, we will continue to warm up with a high of 54, but we will dip back into the mid-40s Monday. The local seven-day forecast here.

**** There will be a Fourth of July fireworks display in Rock Springs again this year. Back in March, the Rock Springs City Council voted down a $20,000 contract to pay for a fireworks display.

Several groups, both public and private, partnered up to ensure the annual event will take place at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Those partners include us here at WyoRadio, Infinity Power & Controls, Kelly’s Convenience Centers, the Spicer Family Foundation, Sweetwater Speedway, and the City of Rock Springs.

The fireworks will be launched from the east side of the Sweetwater Events Complex property and visible from many locations throughout the city.

**** New COVID-19 cases in the county and state continued to drop. Thursday’s daily report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed just 4 new cases in Sweetwater County, with a total of 61 in the state. The County’s active case count is 44, with no hospitalizations. Statewide hospitalizations were up slightly to 24. More information here.

**** Western Wyoming Community College and the Exercise Science Program will be hosting the annual “Run With Sandy 5K Run/Walk” on Saturday, May 1. Registration will take play starting at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event. The Run with Sandy event honors Sandy Mitchell, an avid runner who taught biology at Western for 28 years before passing away from breast cancer in 2017. More information here.

Sports:

**** In area high school soccer today, Rock Springs will host Casper Natrona with the boys at 3 p.m., and the girls at 5 p.m. Green River will host Kelly Walsh. The girls match at 3 p.m. with the boys at 5 p.m. The Mountain View boys and girls will be at Powell.

**** Yesterday’s Green River at Rock Springs girls softball game was postponed due to the weather. That game has been rescheduled for next Tuesday, April 20.

Latest Obituaries:

None

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report