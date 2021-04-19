Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 19, 2021

Advertisement

**** A strong cold front is bringing April snow showers to most of the state today. The highest totals in the northeastern part of the state where Sheridan is forecast for six to eight inches today. Casper expects two to three inches, with two to six inches in the Lander/Riverton area. Pinedale and Kemmerer may receive an inch or two of accumulation today.

**** We have a good chance of rain and show during the daylight hours with some accumulation possible. Winds later today could gust near 35 mph. Another 30% chance of some snow showers tonight. High today – 44 with falling temperature later today. Low tonight – 17. Tuesday will be sunny with light winds. High – near 40. Here is the area’s seven-day local forecast.

** On Sunday, the federal government announced that half of all adults in the U.S. had received at least one COVID-shot. According to the Wyoming Department of Health website, as of Sunday, nearly 166,000 first dozes of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, with nearly 126,500-second doses given out. Just over 10,000 of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines were also administered before last week’s pausing of use.

**** Artwork from Rock Springs Junior High School is currently on display at the Community Fine Arts Center. This exhibit will last through the week. It is part of the CFAC’s ongoing Youth Arts Exhibits featuring art from various schools in Sweetwater County School District #1. This exhibit is free for viewing.

**** The Green River Police Department lobby hours have changed. Due to limited staff, the GRPD lobby will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The exception will be Thursday’s when the lobby will remain open until 5 p.m.

**** The Wyoming Cowboy football team will continue with their spring drills this week in Laramie. The Pokes are scheduled to hold practice sessions on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday this week and next week. Springs drills will conclude with the annual Brown and Gold Game at War Memorial on Saturday, May 8.

