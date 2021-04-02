Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 2, 2021

Advertisement

Local News:

**** Today, we will be nice and sunny with winds at 10 to 20 mph. High today – 68. Low tonight is expected to be 33 with clear skies. Saturday will be very warm with breezy afternoon conditions. High – 75. Easter Sunday will remain sunny and warm, with a high of 73.

**** Click here to see a list of area Easter egg hunts on Saturday and Sunday.

**** Wyoming Governor Gordon signed a supplemental state budget that includes more than $430 million in cuts. Gordon complimented the Legislature for taking a fiscally responsible approach and passing a budget bill that aligns closely with the budget he proposed back in November when Gordon proposed cutting state funding by more than $500 million. More information here.

**** A bill that would require Wyoming voters to show a photo ID at the polls is headed to the Governor’s desk for his signature. According to HB75, accepted picture IDs would include a Wyoming driver’s license, a tribal ID, a valid US passport, valid Medicare or Medicaid insurance card, or a photo ID issued by the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming community college, or a Wyoming public school. The bill would allow voters who don’t show a required ID to still cast a provisional ballot and give them an extra day to present an acceptable ID.

**** On Thursday, the Sweetwater Events Complex announced its first concert act for Wyoming’s Big Show event in August. County-blues-rocker Frankie Ballard will perform on Thursday, August 5. Other artists in the After Dark Concert series will be announced in the upcoming weeks. More information here.

**** Hank Ketelsen is the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency March Volunteer of the Month. Ketelsen, who is the Instructor of Photography and campus photographer at Western Wyoming Community College, recently gave his time to be the videographer of the recent Mayor’s Arts Award online event.

**** The Rock Springs Civic Center is closed today, but the Family Recreation Center is open. Both facilities will be closed on Easter Sunday. The Green River Recreation Center is open today but will also be closed on Easter Sunday.

**** Wyoming’s COVID-19 death toll has hit 700, with the Wyoming Department of Health reporting five deaths yesterday. Yesterday’s daily report from the WDH showed Sweetwater County with eight new cases and 48 active cases. Wyoming’s active case count rose to 1,012, 22 more than Wednesday’s report. More information here.

**** On Tuesday, March 30, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Jackson office received a report of several dead coyotes found along Wyoming Highway 89, approximately 23 miles south of Afton. The reporting individual also stated that a cooler with some packages of processed meat and other carcass parts were at the scene and suspected the coyotes might have been poisoned. Following a thorough investigation, Game and Fish found no evidence of wildlife violations. More information here.

Sports:

**** In Thursday area high school soccer, the Mountain View girls defeated Rawlins 5-0> Unfortunately, no score was reported on the boys match. Today, Evanston will be a Pinedale in both boys and girls matches.

Latest Obituaries:

Charles Howard Foster – Details

Bettie Nast – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report