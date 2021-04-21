Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 21, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Partly sunny and warmer today with a chance of some afternoon sprinkles of rain. High today -47. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 23. Thursday and Friday will be Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s, with the mid-60s coming this weekend. The local seven-day forecast here.

**** The Rock Springs City Council has approved a just over $5 million contract with DeBernardi Construction Company to construct the first segment of the Bitter Creek Restoration Project. The project includes excavation, in-stream profile improvements, bank stabilization, revegetation, and armor. A sidewalk, 144-foot pedestrian and utility bridge, and parking lot are also included in the project. Work on the first segment is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 17 this year. More information here.

**** Plans for Green River’s 2021 City-Wide Cleanup were announced yesterday. The event will take place on Saturday, May 15. Volunteers may start signing up at the Green River Chamber on May 1, with gloves and bags being picked up on May 15. Green River area food establishments will be offering free food items and coupons as a thank you to the cleanup volunteers.

Earlier this month, it was announced the Rock Springs City-Wide Cleanup would take place during the entire month of May. Cleanup volunteers are asked to call the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and let them know your intended cleanup area and arrange for trash bag pickup.

**** With warmer spring weather expected, the Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is reminding residents that it is illegal to travel off existing roads in motorized vehicles. Doing so can result in a citation being issued. In addition, off-road driving can cause significant damage to spring soils. Personal safety is another factor to consider by not getting stranded on muddy or washed-out roads.

**** The College National Finals Rodeo announced yesterday the event would be returning to Casper this coming June 13-19. Last year’s event, also scheduled to take place in Casper, was canceled due to the pandemic. According to a news release, the College National Finals Rodeo features 400 of the “top” collegiate rodeo athletes competing in a variety of rodeo events.

**** Wyoming U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis released a statement Tuesday highlighting the effects of President Biden’s energy development moratorium on federal lands as it related to Wyoming’s economy and schools. In the Lummis release, it stated the energy sector contributed over $740 million dollars to K-12 education in Wyoming in 2019 and that Wyoming is facing a $300 million annual structural deficit in education funding. More information here.

Sports:

**** Rock Springs defeated Green River 14-4 yesterday in area girls softball. Both teams will travel to Casper for games Friday and Saturday.

Latest Obituaries:

None

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report