Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 22, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** We will be sunny and breezy today, with winds increasing to 25 mph this afternoon and into the evening. High – 56. Low tonight – 29. A slight chance of rain or snow showers Friday morning before warming to 56. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance for showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Click here for your local seven-day forecast.

**** The Rock Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex on Sunset Boulevard yesterday morning. According to a report from Fire Chief Jim Wamsley, the fire was in Building H, apartment 24 of the multi-building complex.

Firefighters found the source of the fire to be a burning mattress in one of the bedrooms. The apartment occupants and others in the building were evacuated. The fire damage was confined to a single apartment. The apartment occupants were treated on scene for light smoke inhalation, with no one transported to the hospital. No firefighter injuries were reported.

**** Governor Mark Gordon issued a statement Wednesday concerning yesterday’s announcement by the Bureau of Land Management that the agency would not be holding its second-quarter oil and gas lease sale.

Gordon stated, “What is most disappointing is that the Department of Interior could have chosen to review the federal oil and gas leasing program while conducting quarterly sales. Instead, they chose to tighten the financial choke of revenue that would normally flow to the state from lease sales, all the while refraining from consulting with the very states and communities that are directly impacted by these decisions.”

The governor’s statement also pointed out over the past eight years, Wyoming has received, on average, $35 million annually from oil and gas lease sales on federal lands.

**** The Sweetwater Events Complex has announced the country group LANCO will kick off the After Dark Concert Series at this year’s Wyoming’s Big Show. LANCO will perform Tuesday, August 3. Others acts previously announced are county/blues artist Frankie Ballard, 80’s cover band Flash Back Heart Attack, and country artist Clint Black.

**** Western Wyoming Community College student artwork is currently on display at the school’s Art Gallery until May 4. According to the school, the exhibition showcases the very best student artwork from the past year, including drawings, paintings, photographs, prints, ceramics, and sculpture. Prizes for the best works will be presented during an awards ceremony on April 30.

**** Just two more days of public ice skating at the ice arena at the Rock Springs Family Rec Center. Public skating will be held today from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. After Friday’s session, the public ice-skating season will be closed until October.

Sports:

**** In area high school soccer today, Rock Springs will host Jackson with the girls at 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m. The Green River teams will be at Star Valley.

Latest Obituaries:

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report