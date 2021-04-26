Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 26, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories

Local News:

**** While we are not expecting much, if any, snow locally tonight and Tuesday morning areas in Yellowstone Park could receive two to three inches while the upper elevations of the Teton and Wind River Mountains could see six to 10 inches of the white stuff. Winter road conditions can be expected for those having to drive over Togwotee and Teton passes.

**** It will be mostly cloudy and windy today with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon, decreasing to 15 to 25 this evening. High today – 53. Low tonight – 31 with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow tonight and into Tuesday morning. Some snow accumulation possible but should be less than a half-inch. Possible rain showers later in the day on Tuesday. Tomorrow’s high – 51. A warmer compete seven-day forecast here.

**** As of late Friday afternoon’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health, nearly 170,000 Wyoming residents have received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine. Just under 136,000 have received both doses. Another 10,102 have received the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine. The WDH website note, following a thorough safety review, the previously recommended pause for the Johnson & Johnson or Janssen COVID-19 vaccine has been lifted.

***** The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced the natural gas pipeline company Williams is the 2020 recipient of the agency’s Industry Wildlife Stewardship Award.

According to Game and Fish, the award honors companies whose primary mission is not wildlife-related but contributes to the development or improvement for the benefit of fish, wildlife, or habitat. Williams has more than 160 employees in Wyoming. With district offices in Green River, Big Piney, and Kemmerer.

Sports:

***** Wyoming Cowboy football has three more spring practice sessions scheduled this week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Spring football drills will wrap up next week, with the Brown and Gold scrimmage game taking place on Saturday, May 8.

Latest Obituaries:

David Martinez – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report