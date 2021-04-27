Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 27, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** It will be cloudy with some possible rain showers today. Cooler with a high of 48. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 29. Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 63, and we could be near 70 by Thursday. Into the upper 70s on Friday and the weekend. See the local seven-day forecast here.

**** Sweetwater County will be holding COVID vaccine clinics this week on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins will be taken during those times, or you can go online at www.wyoapptportal.org to schedule an appointment. Both the two-shot Pfizer and one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at the clinics.

**** Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County since last Friday afternoon’s report. The county’s active case count was listed at 48, with 916 in the entire state. The WDH also reports two COVID-related hospitalizations in the county. More information here.

**** The 2021 Wyoming State Legislature passed several bills to make changes to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department laws and regulations. Many of these bills will have an impact on the public. Click here for more information.

**** Between April 1, 2010, and April 1, 2020, Wyoming’s population grew by 13,225 or 2.3 percent. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, that is one of the slowest growth rates in the United States during that 10-year period. The previous ten-year period between 2000 and 2010 saw Wyoming’s population increase by 14.1%. One of the main reasons for Wyoming’s slow growth was the downturn in energy-related jobs.

Utah saw the biggest boom in the nation, growing by 18.4% since 2010. Idaho was next at 17.3%. The U.S. population growth was just over seven percent.

Sports:

**** In area high school soccer today, Rock Springs boys and girls travel to Evanston.

**** In spring tennis, Green River is scheduled to play at Rock Springs, weather permitting.

Latest Obituaries:

