Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 28, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Look for sunny skies today with winds at 10 to 25 mph into the night. High today – 64. Low tonight at 33. Thursday will be sunny and breezy again, with the high near 70. Friday and Saturday’s high are expected near 80. We could see some showers Saturday afternoon and Sunday. The local seven-day forecast here.

**** Sweetwater County will be holding a COVID vaccine clinic today and Thursday. The vaccinations are available for walk-in from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those 16 and older. More information here.

**** Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health, 48 in the entire state. Sweetwater County’s active case count was 45, with two hospitalizations. More information here.

**** Today, Grant Street from College to Center will be temporarily closed as milling work is done on the street. The City is expecting the work to be completed by the end of today.

**** Yesterday, the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC presented a $750 check to the City of Rock Springs for building benches at the Rock Springs Cemetery. It is part of the group’s Community Impact Project. The cemetery staff will construct the benches during the winter months.

**** The Community Fine Arts Center is presenting their final Youth Arts Exhibit. The exhibit features artwork from 71 students from Rock Springs High School and Black Butte High School. The exhibit will run today through May 15. A reception for family, friends, and the public to recognize the students will be held tonight from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Community Fine Arts Center.

Sports:

**** In area high school soccer from Tuesday, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers defeated Evanston 7-0 while the Tiger boys defeated Evanston 1-0. Today, the Green River girls and boys soccer teams travel to Evanston. Also, Lyman will be at Rawlins.

Latest Obituaries:

