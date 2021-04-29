Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 28 – April 29, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** We will be sunny today with afternoon winds at 15 to 25 mph. High today at 71. Low tonight under clear skies will be 38. Friday will be warmer with a high of 79 with breezy afternoon conditions. We have a 20 percent chance of rain showers Saturday afternoon and night, increasing to 40 percent on Sunday. See the local seven-day forecast here.

**** Sweetwater County will be holding a COVID vaccine clinic today from 8:30 to 5 p.m. at Sweetwater Community Nursing Services located at 333 Broadway in Downtown Rock Springs. The vaccinations are available for walk-ins for those 16 and older. The two-shot Pfizer and one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available.

**** Yesterday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County and 96 in the state. The county’s active case count jumped up to 62, with active cases in the state back over the 1,000 mark. More information here.

**** Wyoming’s two remaining COVID-19 statewide public health orders will continue for at least another two weeks. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, mask use and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions will remain in place, and indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with specific mask protocols for large indoor events. The WDH estimates show nearly 25 percent of Wyoming’s population has been fully vaccinated so far, including 32 percent of adults 18 and over and more than 55 percent of adults 65 and over.

**** Neither of Wyoming Republican Senators was pleased with President Biden’s address to the joint session of Congress last night. Senator John Barrasso comment the president’s policies with the first 100 days are pushing Wyoming into unemployment, while his counterpart Cynthia Lummis tweeted out that Democrats are not working with the Republicans, dividing the country and wasting money. More information here.

Sports:

**** In area high school soccer from Wednesday, Evanston defeated the Green River boys 3-1, with Evanston also defeating the Lady Wolves 4-3. In other area soccer scores, the Lyman boys fell 6-1 to Rawlins. The Lyman girls also fell 4-1 to Rawlins.

Today, Rock Springs will travel to Green River for soccer matches. The girls will play at 3 p.m. with the boys at 5 p.m. During the half of each match, Green River senior players will be honored.

Today in spring tennis, Green River will host Casper Kelly Walsh.

Latest Obituaries:

Tammy Nowland – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report