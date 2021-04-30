Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 30, 2021

Advertisement

Local News:

**** Sunny and warm today with winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph. High – 81. Tonight’s low at 44. We have a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and Sunday. Cooler Sunday. Check out your seven-day forecast here.

**** Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County yesterday by the Wyoming Department of Health. There were 53 new cases in the state. Sweetwater County’s active case count was listed at 60 with four hospitalizations. More information here.

**** This coming Tuesday, May 4, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles. The auction will take place at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. Currently, four vehicles are listed as being auctioned off. A description of the vehicles can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

**** Congratulations to Paul Murray of Rock Springs. Murray is the April Volunteer of the Month for the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. Murray was instrumental in preparing the April 1 Holy Thursday Downtown Religious Pilgrimage. More information here.

Sports:

**** In area high school soccer from Thursday, Rock Springs swept Green River in soccer. The Lady Tigers winning 10-0, and the Tiger boys defeating the Wolves 2-1. Today in soccer, Lyman will host Worland.

**** Friday area high school track and field, Rock Springs, Green River, and Farson-Eden will all be competing in Pinedale at the Mountain Man Invitational.

Latest Obituaries:

