Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 5, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories

Local News:

**** Today, we will be mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon with a high near 70. We do have a 20 percent chance of rain showers after 5 p.m. That will increase to 30 percent tonight and 40 percent on Tuesday, with the possibility of snow showers after midnight and up to a half-inch of accumulation Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s high will cool to 47. Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 58. Your seven-day forecast here.

**** Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be having a drive-thru COVID-19 event this coming Friday and Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. The hospital has 500 Moderna vaccines to administer at its drive-thru set-up at the hospital’s main entrance. Those getting the vaccine must be 18 years of age or older. Once you have received the vaccine, you will be asked to pull into the parking area for a 15-minute wait for possible reactions. Your second booster shot will be scheduled for May 7 and 8. There is no cost for the vaccine.

**** As of April 1, around 28 percent of Wyoming residents had received a least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. That equates to over 162,000 statewide residents. All Wyoming residents 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. Last Wednesday, The Wyoming Department of Health statistics showed Laramie County led the state with 23,666 first doses administered. Sweetwater County’s initial dose count was listed at 16,799.

***** In Green River, a portion of Colorado Street is scheduled to be closed for several hours today to repair a water line leak. City officials state the closure will be on Colorado Street from Tennessee to Upland. Homeowners in that area will be without water for approximately six to eight hours.

**** All gravesite floral decorations, not in permanent graveside vases, must be removed by the end of the day today at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery so spring cleanup operations can begin. Flower arrangements in permanent graveside vases may remain year-round. In Green River, the deadline for floral arrangement removal at Riverview Cemetery is April 15.

Sports:

**** The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team ended their abbreviated season Saturday with a home loss to San Jose State. The Cowgirls finished the year 8-6 on the season. More information here.

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report