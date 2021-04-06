Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 6, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Sponsor

Local News:

**** Good news for fishermen and women. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is ramping up its fish stocking throughout the state. Officials state this year’s stocking plans are similar to 2020 when Game and Fish stocked 7.1 million fish in Wyoming waters. About two-thirds of those fish were trout and kokanee (Coke-an-knee) salmon raised in Wyoming’s 10 fish hatcheries and rearing stations. The rest are cool and warm-water fish brought in from out of state.

**** Governor Mark Gordon has signed off on House Bill 52 that is designed to put Wyoming-raised meat on school lunch menus. House Bill 52 will direct the Wyoming Department of Education to make up to $25,000 available on an annual basis for school districts to cover the cost of processing donated Wyoming poultry, lamb, pork, beef, and bison for school meals.

Advertisement

**** On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases in the state since last Friday’s report. Seventeen of those new cases were in Sweetwater County. The county’s active case count was listed at 45 with no hospitalizations. The state’s active case count was 919. More information here.

**** The Green River Mural Committee has extended the proposal deadline for the design and installation of a new art mural on the Castillon building in Downtown Green River. The new deadline is Friday, April 23. The finalist will be announced on April 30. More information here.

Advertisement

Sports:

**** Wyoming Cowboy football team will start their spring practice sessions today in Laramie. The Pokes return a veteran team from last season when Wyoming finished 2 and 4. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Dewayne Lee Herren – Details

Jose Guadalupe Loredo – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report