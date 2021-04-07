Wyo4News Mid-day Recap: April 7, 2021

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** We should be sunny today with winds at 10 to 25 mph today and tonight. High today 57, Low tonight – 29. Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 61. On Friday, we cool to a high of 51. The local seven-day forecast here.

**** The Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved a slightly over $1 million Coronavirus Relief Grant agreement between the Federal Aviation Administration, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Sweetwater County, and the City on Tuesday. The Sweetwater County Commissioners approved the agreement earlier in the day on Tuesday. The agreement provides economic relief to the local airport for losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here.

**** Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle has been selected to attend the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar later this month in Washington, D.C. The all-expenses-paid, two-week course will provide in-depth and inactive instruction of law enforcement leaders and management. Grossnickle is one of only two law enforcement executives selected from the FBI’s Denver Division, which includes Colorado and Wyoming.

**** Tuesday daily report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed six new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County and 75 in the state since late Tuesday afternoon. The county’s active case count was shown to be 48 with one hospitalization. More information here.

**** In honor and remembrance of Congressman Alcee Hastings of Florida, Governor Gordon has extended the half-staff order for both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags through midnight tonight. Pursuant to law, the flags are automatically lowered to half-staff for a sitting member of Congress. Hastings died Tuesday of pancreatic cancer at age 84.

**** Western Wyoming Community College will host its annual International Night tonight from 7:00-8:00 p.m. in the school’s Atrium. This year’s International Night will consist of a one-hour-long talent show highlighting music, dance, and traditional dress from around the world. Western is home to international students from Japan, New Zealand, Mexico, Georgia, and several African countries. Due to COVID-19 concerns, food and drinks will not be served, and face coverings will be required for all attendees.

**** The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the state’s February unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.3%. The January rate was 5.1%. Sweetwater County’s February unemployment fell slightly but still stood at 7.6%, down from January’s 7.8%. Natrona County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.9%, with Teton County’s 4.4% the lowest. March’s unemployment rates will be released on April 19.

Sports:

**** Yesterday in area high school soccer, Rock Springs won both matches against Evanston. The Lady Tigers won 6-0, with the Tiger boys winning their match 2-0.

Latest Obituaries:

Jesse Jeremiah Gifford – Details

Ronald Heuck Jr. – Details

