Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: April 8, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:

**** Another sunny and breezy day is coming our way, with winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph this afternoon and continuing tonight. High today – 62. Low tonight at 26. Friday will be sunny with lighter winds. Cooler with a high of 52. Saturday will be windy and warmer with a high of 62 and back into the lows by Sunday. The local seven-day forecast here.

**** Yesterday, the Sweetwater Events Complex announced country music legend Clint Black would be appearing at Wyoming’s Big Show on Saturday, August 7. To date, Black has 22 #1 songs and sold over 20 million records. Earlier this month, the Event Complex announced country-blues-rocker Frankie Ballard would open the After Dark Concert Series on August 5. More information here.

**** Cheyenne Frontier Days announced their 2021will be held at full attendance capacity. At a Wednesday news conference, CFD CEO Tom Hirsig stated that while a number of precautions will be in effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as of now, there to be no mask requirements and for a full schedule of events to take place from July 23 to August 1.

**** It is going to cost you a bit more to get your Wyoming drivers’ license. The Wyoming Legislature has passed House Bill 24, which puts an extra $5 charge on top of the cost of various driver’s license fees. The money raised from the extra fee will help pay for the replacement of an outdated transportation information record system. The cost of that replacement system is estimated at around $80 million. More information here.

**** With the recent warm temperatures, high winds, and increased outdoor activity, the Wyoming State Forestry Division, along with the Sweetwater, Uinta, and Lincoln County fire departments, remind residents to be mindful of the wildfire dangers that exist during the current pre-green up stages. You are asked to be aware of dry vegetation when parking your vehicle and try to avoid parking and driving in tall grass as the exhaust can easily ignite a wildfire.

**** Just five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sweetwater County Wednesday by the Wyoming Department of Health since Tuesday’s report. The state recorded 54 new cases. The county’s active case count is 50 with one hospitalization. More information here.

**** Green River Animal Control is currently hosting a pet food drive, for the local food bank. Pet food donations can be dropped off at the Green River Animal Shelter through the end of April. They are asking for donations of dog or cat food but no cash donations. The Green River Animal Control Shelter is located at 80 East Teton Boulevard.

Sports:

**** In area high school soccer today, Mountain View is at Evanston in boys and girls matches.

Latest Obituaries:

Dora B. Lopez – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report