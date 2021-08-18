Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: August 18 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:



**** A Red flag warning will be in effect today across the southwest, central & eastern sections of the state from noon to 9 p.m. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the main hazard will be very strong wind gusts which could gust to 30 mph in our area this afternoon.

Sponsor

**** Today is the first day of school for District #2 students. The Green River Police Department reminds motorists to slow down in marked school zone areas and be aware of school buses and their flashing lights.

**** For those who plan on visiting any national park, a reminder that officials will be enforcing the CDC’s mandatory mask mandate, even if you have been vaccinated. The mandate states that all visitors, employees, and contractors will be required to wear masks inside all National Park Service buildings, transportation systems, and in crowded park outdoor spaces nationwide. The mandate includes all national parks in Wyoming, such as Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park.

**** On Tuesday afternoon, the Fremont County Sheriff’s office released information on the death of a missing hiker in the Wind River Range. Authorities stated they found the body of the unidentified 41-year-old Cheyenne man Monday afternoon. The preliminary cause of death appears to be a climbing accident. The man was first reported missing Saturday after being separated from a climbing party.

Sponsor

**** Tonight, it’s another Concert in the Park at Bunning Park in Rock Springs. Tonight’s concert will begin at 7 p.m. with the classic rock band Nowhere Fast. Also, the Green River Farmers Market is happening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the corner of Unita Drive and Roosevelt.

Sports:

**** The annual Tiger Town Bash is back for 2021. The event is set for Thursday, August 26, in downtown Rock Springs beginning at 5 p.m. with a parade featuring the Rock Springs High School marching band, fall Tiger athletes and clubs, and the 2021 RSHS Hall of Fame inductees. Parade participants will march down Edgar to North Front Street, with the Tiger Town Bash in the parking area along North Front Street.

Latest Obituaries:

Pamela Jane Clark – Details

Allen Fay Frisbee – Details

Road Conditions: Click for Wyoming Road Report