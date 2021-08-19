Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: August 19, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

Local News:



**** The City of Green River is encouraging residents who do not need access to Harrison School to detour around the current street project by using Wyoming Street instead of Alabama. The change is needed to prevent traffic congestion at Harrison School. This is for Northbound traffic on East Teton. The project should be completed next week, weather permitting.

**** Last night’s Concert in the Park featuring Nowhere Fast was canceled due to weather, but officials are hoping to reschedule the concert for September first. The City of Rock Springs also announced the canceled July concert with ZamTrip had been rescheduled for next Wednesday, August 25. Also, there will be no Concert at the Clock Tower in Green River tonight. At this point, tonight’s Main Street Market in Downtown Rock Springs is still a go from 4 to 7 p.m.

**** The annual Riverfest is scheduled to start up tomorrow at 4 p.m. in Green River. The two-day event will take place at Expedition Island and Evers Park. The popular Shrimp Boil and Spaghetti Dinner will take place Friday beginning at 5 p.m. with fireworks Friday night at dark. Saturday, the Run with the Horses races will take place beginning at 7 a.m., with the car show and Brew Gardens opening at 11 a.m. The fund-raising Great Duck Race will occur at noon on Saturday.

**** The Carter Ridge Fire in the Big Horn National Forest has continued to grow. According to the latest report, the fire is now listed at 4,343 acres, with containment at 30%. The lightning-caused fire began on July 17 and is burning 30 miles northeast of Lovell.

The Parley’s Canyon Fire in Summit County, Utah, is now listed at 40% contained, having burned near 550 acres. Recent rains helped in the lifting of resident evacuations.

**** The University of Wyoming Extension and Wyoming 2-1-1 have started a campaign that aims to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state. The program is called Vaccinate Up. The campaign encourages people to share their vaccination stories through Facebook and other social media platforms. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, about 34% of Wyoming residents were fully vaccinated as of August 9.

Sports:

**** The Mountain West Conference released its preseason volleyball predictions as voted on by the league’s head coaches. The Cowgirls were picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll. UNLV was a slight favorite over Boise State for the top spot. Wyoming’s Jackie McBride was once again selected to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team. The Cowgirls open the regular season on August 27, hosting the two-day Rumble in the Rockies.

Latest Obituaries:

