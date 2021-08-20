Wyo4News Mid-Day Recap: August 20, 2021

Here is a recap of the top Wyo4News stories sponsored by First Bank of Wyoming

**** The annual Art on the Green and River Festival will begin today in Green River. The Art on the Green competition will begin at 11 this morning at the Expedition Island Pavilion and will continue through Saturday. Admission is free to the public.

The River Festival will start up at 4 p.m. also at Expedition Island. The Shrimp Boil and Spaghetti Dinner will begin at 5 this evening with fireworks later tonight. Other activities are planned for Saturday. A complete schedule can be found here.

**** On Sunday, the Rockin’ from the Rain fundraiser will take place at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The event will look to raise funds to help out area residents who had property damage from the end of July monsoon rains that flooded areas of Rock Springs. The event will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday featuring food trucks, local bands, and family entertainment. Admission is $5 per person.

**** Final auditions will take place this evening for the Actor’s Mission next presentation called “Beer for Breakfast.” The auditions will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. Those interested should also bring a headshot and acting resume.

**** The clothing company Patagonia has decided to stop suppling its merchandise to the three gift shops at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The reason, to protest the resort ownership’s sponsorship of an August 5th Republican $2,000 a ticket fundraiser. Patagonia is based in Ventura, California. The fundraiser featured an appearance by Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and other former President Trump supporters.

**** Tonight’s Wyoming State Fair concert featuring country artist Walker Hayes has been canceled. The reason given for that cancelation was an illness in the band.

**** Wyoming U.S. Senator John Barrasso has joined 24 other senators in sending a letter to the Secretary of Defense demanding a full account of all U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan. Part of that letter read, “It is unconscionable that high-tech military equipment paid for by U.S. taxpayers has fallen into the hands of the Taliban and their terrorist allies. Securing U.S. assets should have been among the top priorities for the U.S. Department of Defense prior to announcing the withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

Sports:

**** Today in high school sports, Rock Springs and Green River tennis teams will be in Laramie playing Torrington and will also square off against each other. Both teams will travel to Cody on Saturday.

